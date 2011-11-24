Poland's Tauron plans Eurobond worth up to 500 mln euros
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 24 Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) reported a small release of diesel fuel early on Thursday from a unit undergoing maintenance at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery, requiring the closure of a nearby street.
The road has since been cleaned and reopened following the release of about one barrel of the product as a fine mist, the company said.
It is not believed there is any impact on production at the 121,000 barrel a day plant, Imperial spokesman Pius Rolheiser said.
The company said it had notified the Ontario Environment Ministry and is investigating the incident. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
MELBOURNE, June 15 Eastern Australia's power grid will be stretched again if fierce heatwaves hit over the next two summers, despite recent government steps to beef up supply, the nation's electricty market operator said on Thursday.