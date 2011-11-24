CALGARY, Alberta Nov 24 Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) reported a small release of diesel fuel early on Thursday from a unit undergoing maintenance at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery, requiring the closure of a nearby street.

The road has since been cleaned and reopened following the release of about one barrel of the product as a fine mist, the company said.

It is not believed there is any impact on production at the 121,000 barrel a day plant, Imperial spokesman Pius Rolheiser said.

The company said it had notified the Ontario Environment Ministry and is investigating the incident. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)