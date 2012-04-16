CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Imperial Oil Ltd said an alarm that sounded at its 187,000 barrel a day Strathcona refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday was due to a "minor equipment issue" that had no impact on operations.

"They identified it and resolved it and the all-clear was sounded ... about 40 minutes later," Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said. "There were no injuries and no impact on refinery production."