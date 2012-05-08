CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Imperial Oil Ltd
said on Tuesday the outage of a processing unit at its
121,000 barrel a day Sarnia, Ontario, will allow the company to
conduct maintenance on other processing equipment over the
course of several weeks.
Spokesman Jon Harding declined to give the capacity of the
unit that is down for work, but said other parts of the plant
remain in operation.
Harding also said the company is conducting maintenance on
various units at its 112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery
and that work is also expected to last several weeks.