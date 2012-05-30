* Fire at Sarnia, Ontario, refinery deemed minor
* Quickly extinguished with no production impact
CALGARY, Alberta May 30 A minor fire at
Imperial Oil Ltd's 121,000 barrel-per-day refinery in
Sarnia, Ontario on Wednesday was quickly extinguished, a
spokesman for the company.
Production was unaffected by the fire.
Jon Harding, a spokesman for Canada's second biggest oil
producer and refiner, said the fire occurred outside the
processing area of the refinery, and had no effect on
operations.
"It didn't affect our ability to manufacture product," he
said.
Imperial is 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp.