CALGARY, Alberta May 30 A minor fire at Imperial Oil Ltd's 121,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario on Wednesday was quickly extinguished, a spokesman for the company.

Production was unaffected by the fire.

Jon Harding, a spokesman for Canada's second biggest oil producer and refiner, said the fire occurred outside the processing area of the refinery, and had no effect on operations.

"It didn't affect our ability to manufacture product," he said.

Imperial is 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp.