NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp(IOC.NS) said all units at its 274,000 barrels per day (bpd) Koyali refinery in western Gujarat are running normally except the 44,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), where a minor fire occurred during a planned maintenance shutdown.

"There has been no fatality; however there are five cases of injuries to employees of Gujarat Refinery," the company said in a statement issued on Sunday.

IOC, the country's biggest refiner, had shut the 44,000 bpd crude unit 2-3 days ago for routine maintenance, a company source said, adding the shutdown will last for about 25 days.

Koyali refinery has five CDUs.

