Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
NEW DELHI Aug 24 Indian Oil Corp said all units at its 274,000 barrels per day (bpd) Koyali refinery in western Gujarat are running normally except the 44,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), where a minor fire occurred during a planned maintenance shutdown.
"There has been no fatality; however there are five cases of injuries to employees of Gujarat Refinery," the company said in a statement issued on Sunday.
IOC, the country's biggest refiner, had shut the 44,000 bpd crude unit 2-3 days ago for routine maintenance, a company source said, adding the shutdown will last for about 25 days.
Koyali refinery has five CDUs. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12