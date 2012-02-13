TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp will close its unit's 4,724 barrels-per-day Kubiki refinery in Niigata prefecture in northern Japan around the end of 2012, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

The plant, operated by Inpex unit Teiseki Topping Plant Co, is the only refinery in Japan that processes domestically produced crude. Inpex could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)