UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp will close its unit's 4,724 barrels-per-day Kubiki refinery in Niigata prefecture in northern Japan around the end of 2012, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.
The plant, operated by Inpex unit Teiseki Topping Plant Co, is the only refinery in Japan that processes domestically produced crude. Inpex could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.