TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil and Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, restarted the 120,000 barrels per day No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Negishi refinery, near Tokyo, on Friday following a turnaround delay, the company said on Monday.

The CDU, which had been shut since Oct. 12, has been operating normally, a company spokeswoman said. The CDU was originally slated to be restarted on Nov. 4. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)