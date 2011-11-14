CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil and Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, restarted the 120,000 barrels per day No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Negishi refinery, near Tokyo, on Friday following a turnaround delay, the company said on Monday.
The CDU, which had been shut since Oct. 12, has been operating normally, a company spokeswoman said. The CDU was originally slated to be restarted on Nov. 4. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.