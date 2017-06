TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it is preparing to restart the 189,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Kashima refinery northeast of Tokyo on Monday, following an unplanned shutdown on Thursday due to unspecified trouble.

The 100,000 bpd No.2 CDU at its Mizushima B refinery in western Japan has remained shut since Nov. 26 due to repair work at the refinery, said a spokeswoman for the company, a unit of JX Holdings. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)