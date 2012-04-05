TOKYO, April 5 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Thursday it restarted refining operations at its 127,000 barrels per day Marifu refinery in western Japan on Wednesday, nine days after a power outage forced a shutdown.

The company had said it did not expect to take long to restart the refinery. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)