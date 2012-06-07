TOKYO, June 7 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp is set to restart the 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) condensate splitter at the Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan around mid-June after a planned maintenance, industry sources said.

The splitter has been shut since mid-April, the sources said.

The company also conducted a scheduled maintenance on its other 63,500 bpd condensate splitter at its Kashima refinery, northeast of Tokyo, for about a week in May, they added.

JX, a wholly-owned unit of JX Holdings, declined to comment on its splitters' maintenance plans.

JX group has a capacity to process 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, including condensate.