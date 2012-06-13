TOKYO, June 13 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it restarted the 136,000 barrels-per-day No.3 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Oita refinery on Wednesday, as planned.

The company had scheduled maintenance on its 136,000 bpd Oita refinery from May 15 to June 13. There are no other CDUs at the refinery, based in southwestern Japan. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)