Encana to sell natgas assets to Caerus Oil and Gas for $735 mln
June 9 Oil and gas producer Encana Corp said on Friday it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.
TOKYO, June 18 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said a small fire was extinguished on Monday near a pipeline to a flare stack burning excess gas at its 180,000-barrels per day Muroran refinery, adding that refinery operations had not been affected.
The fire reported at 11:05 a.m. (0205 GMT) was extinguished within an hour, with no damage to the facilities and no injuries, a refinery official said.
The fire probably originated from gas that leaked from the pipeline, perhaps because of a spark of static electricity, the official added.
The plant has been continuing normal oil refining operations, he added.
JX is a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings.
June 9 Oil and gas producer Encana Corp said on Friday it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.
LONDON, June 9 British voters dealt Prime Minister Theresa May a devastating blow in a snap election she had called to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, wiping out her parliamentary majority and throwing the country into political turmoil on Friday.