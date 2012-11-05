TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp has delayed the restart of its 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery due to a change in its planned maintenance schedule.

The No.4 CDU, which has been shut since Oct. 6 for planned maintenance, was expected to be restarted on Monday.

The CDU's restart schedule remains uncertain due to a revised repair schedule for part of the plant's unidentified units, a company spokesman said.

The Negishi refinery's 120,000 bpd No.1 CDU has also been shut for maintenance scheduled for between Oct. 22 and Nov. 16. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)