East Libyan forces take desert air base as they push west
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp has delayed the restart of its 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery due to a change in its planned maintenance schedule.
The No.4 CDU, which has been shut since Oct. 6 for planned maintenance, was expected to be restarted on Monday.
The CDU's restart schedule remains uncertain due to a revised repair schedule for part of the plant's unidentified units, a company spokesman said.
The Negishi refinery's 120,000 bpd No.1 CDU has also been shut for maintenance scheduled for between Oct. 22 and Nov. 16. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron