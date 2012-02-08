TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp plans to shut four crude distillation
units (CDUs) at three of its refineries for scheduled
maintenance in 2012, industry sources said.
JX, which has a capacity to process 1.63 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude oil, including condensate, will shut the sole
136,000 bpd CDU at its Oita refinery from May 15 to June 13 and
both CDUs at its 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery for about a month
around September-October, they said.
The company last month announced it would shut the 127,000
bpd CDU at its Marifu refinery from Feb. 4 to March 9 for
turnaround. But it has not revealed any other maintenance plans.