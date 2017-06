TOKYO, March 9 Japan's top refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said on Monday it restarted the 127,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery on Saturday, a day later originally planned.

The company originally scheduled maintenance on the Marifu CDU in western Japan from Feb. 4 to March 9. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by John Mair)