TOKYO May 24 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, shut the 189,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Kashima refinery north of Tokyo on Monday due to a glitch in part of the refinery's operations, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman said it is not yet clear when the company will restart the CDU, and he declined to comment on where and how the trouble occurred.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)