TOKYO, July 24 Japan's top refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, plans to shut both crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery in Yokohama from late September to early November for scheduled maintenance, an industry source familiar with the matter said.

The company plans to shut all refining units at the plant during the turnaround, the source added. A JX spokeswoman declined to comment.

After the maintenance, the two CDUs, the 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.1 unit and the 150,000 bpd No.4 unit, will need to be shut for turnaround once every four years, the source said. Currently, both CDUs are required to be shut once every two years.

The Negishi refinery marks the end of this year's scheduled maintenance.