TOKYO Dec 22 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it restarted the 100,000 barrels per day No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Mizushima B refinery in western Japan on Wednesday, nearly a month after an unplanned shutdown.

The CDU had been shut since Nov. 26 due to repair work on the refinery's secondary units. A company spokesman declined to comment on whether the repair work had finished. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)