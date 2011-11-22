(Adds details)
Nov 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
reported a fire at its petroleum coke terminal Monday in
Port Arthur, Texas, in a filing with the U.S. National Response
Center.
In the filing on Tuesday, the company said an emergency
response team was onsite, but the cause of the fire had not been
determined.
Kinder Morgan, a pipeline transportation and energy storage
company, bought the terminal in Port Arthur from TGS Development
Group in June to provide services to Total Petrochemicals USA
.
Kinder Morgan runs the facility that handles petcoke from
Total's Port Arthur refinery -- which produces more than 1
million tons a year of the by-product of oil refining.
Total and Kinder Morgan could not be reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Antonita Devotta; Editing by Miral Fahmy)