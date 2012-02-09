* No fire from leaked oil -fire dept
* Firm says trying to contain leak
* Cannot say if any impact on refining, shipments
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japanese refiner Kyokuto
Petroleum Industries (KPI) on Thursday confirmed an oil leak
near one of the naphtha tanks at its sole 175,000 barrels per
day Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, a company official said.
The firm was trying to contain the leak and collect the
spilled naphtha, the official said, adding that he could not
comment on whether the incident would have any impact on
refining operations or shipments.
An official from the local fire department said the incident
was reported at around 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday, though
there was not thought to have been a fire.
KPI is a 50-50 joint venture between the ExxonMobil Japan
group, Japan's second-largest oil refiner, and Mitsui Oil Co, a
subsidiary of Mitsui & Co.