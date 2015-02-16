(Repeats story published Sunday with no changes)
By Jarrett Renshaw
TOLEDO, Ohio Feb 16 U.S. oil refinery managers
are going to the mats, literally, during the biggest fight with
union workers in 35 years, bedding down for a third strike week
that experts and some employees say raises concerns over safety
and operations.
At the 135,000 barrel-per-day refinery just outside of
Toledo, Ohio, run by BP Plc and Husky Energy Inc
, most of the nearly 300-person staff have been calling
the refinery home since Feb. 9. For the last week, they have
slept on recently purchased mattresses inside rental trailers to
rapidly respond to any problems and avoid striking workers,
sources say.
On Tuesday, a van full of washing and drying machines
gingerly cut through about a dozen United Steelworkers carrying
pickets and walking a strike line at the facility's front gate.
Those efforts underscore how far operators are willing to go
to retain normalcy in the face of the largest national U.S.
refinery strike since 1980. And as more replacement workers join
the ranks here and the other eight refineries where strikes have
occurred, more questions are arising about potential safety and
production risks from an extended walkout.
While such warnings may seem a self-serving negotiating
tactic, even some on the other side of the line are concerned.
John Ostberg, a non-union control engineer who works in the main
computerized control center at Toledo, quit his job on Monday
weeks before he was scheduled to retire.
For months, Ostberg has been warning his bosses in emails
about their plans to rely on replacement workers and supervisors
if a strike occurred. He feared they were not properly trained,
or too far removed from the frontlines, to respond to unit
upsets and other problems that can escalate quickly without
experienced intervention.
"Management says it's safe. I disagree," Ostberg said in a
phone interview on Thursday.
BP spokesman Scott Dean said the company does not discuss
publicly discuss personnel issues, but did provide highlights of
the refinery's safety record, such as how workers logged 15
million man hours, or 39 months, without a serious injury by
June 2014. Husky Energy deferred all questions to BP.
In dozens of interviews with local USW workers, craftsman
and experts, a portrait of the day-to-day role they play
emerges: monitoring large electronic boards that detect
problems, turning valves, checking the quality of refined
products and overseeing work permits.
But their biggest contribution, the people say, is serving
as the refinery's frontline defense when things go wrong.
Chad Coburtson, president of the USW local at the Toledo
refinery, described his members' role this way: "The
steelworkers are like the nails in the frame. Without us the
structure will crumble."
At least three of the nine U.S. oil refineries targeted by a
nationwide strike of USW members have reported upsets and
unplanned repairs since their workers walked out on Feb 1. There
is no indication of what caused the upsets, none of which
resulted in any harm or serious damage to equipment.
TURNING WRENCHES
BP Husky's strategy will get its first real test this week
when it attempts to restart its catalytic cracker, a major
gasoline-producing unit that unexpectedly went down a few weeks
ago. About 100 contract workers have been working around the
clock to restart the unit on Wednesday, a source said.
"BP has trained multiple workers for every operations
position normally performed by a striking USW employee. These
replacement workers are comprised primarily of current and
former BP employees who have been trained to the same legally
required and BP-mandated standards as regular workers," BP
spokesman Scott Dean said in an email.
Mark Broadbent, a research analyst with consultants Wood
Mackenzie, said the longer the strikes last, the more exposed
the refineries may be to disruptions caused by unit upsets.
"They are experienced. They know their facilities, what
valves to turn. Their response time is much quicker, and they
can easily resolve problems when units flare up," he said. "The
companies have certainly shown they are capable of running the
refineries, but over time, as more upsets occur, they will
likely not be handled as quickly."
At Tesoro Corp's refinery in Martinez, California,
managers and other non-union employees are sleeping in tents
inside a centralized control room while they monitor the
currently idle plant, according to striking workers at the site.
Criff Reyes, who has worked in the refinery's alkylation
unit for 16 years, says he believes that Tesoro opted to shut
down the plant - rather than restart it following maintenance -
because managers are not qualified or experienced enough to run
it after about 400 USW members walked out.
Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee said the employees at the
refinery are the "same ones who provide technical support to the
facilities, supervise the operators on a daily basis and train
them in how to safely operate the refineries."
THREE TO ONE
Currently, there are 320 workers at Toledo refinery
represented by the USW and about 278 non-union employees,
according to BP.
At any given time, there are also anywhere from 300 to 1,000
contract workers at the refinery. During most days, USW workers
are outnumbered by contractors by 3-to-1, building trade and
union sources said. The USW used to have members in a boiler and
carpenter shop, but now that work has gone to contract workers.
Typically, USW workers are responsible for shutting down a
unit, while contractors do the work. But there are a host of
jobs at the refinery that do not fall neatly in the project
category done by contractors work and operations done by USW.
This type of work is described as routine maintenance -
replacing wires, screens and other tasks - and it is at the
heart of the disagreement between the USW and the companies. USW
says these jobs are routine tasks closely aligned to operations
while the companies want to retain the flexibility that comes
with contract workers - sometimes represented by their own
unions - and limit their exposure to USW strikes.
The issue has divided traditional allies.
"On one hand, we are union brothers and sisters and we
support them," said one local leader in the building trades. "On
the other hand, they want our jobs, so it's not like we can
picket with them."
Inspectors have visited refineries in Carson, California,
and Catlettsburg, Kentucky, where strikes have occurred to
determine whether the replacement workers have the proper
training and qualifications. In Kentucky, inspectors from the
state's Department of Labor were responding to a complaint,
while California inspectors from the state's Department of
Industrial Relations were already at the site for a routine
visit and decided to expand their inquiry.
Both the Kentucky and California investigations are ongoing,
officials said Friday. Inspectors from the U.S. Occupational
Health and Safety Administration, the lead agency in Ohio, have
not visited Toledo, officials said Friday.
THE FINAL STRAW
Ostberg, the 56-year-old engineer who worked at Toledo since
1980, helped run the refinery operating center, known locally as
the ROC, the heart of the plant. Behind a blast-proof wall,
Ostberg and others monitor the dozens of units that populate the
refinery to ensure things are running properly and alert USW
workers manning the units when they are not.
Toledo is an integrated system, which means each unit
depends on another for feedstock. So, if there is a problem with
one unit, it can quickly grow to other units and often takes
more manpower to put under control.
"I sit behind a blast-proof wall, so I'm not worried about
my safety," he says. "But I fear for everyone else."
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)