HOUSTON Dec 16 A worker found unconscious at
Lyondell Basell Industries Houston refinery on Thursday
died from natural causes, the Harris County medical examiner's
office said on Friday.
An autopsy found hypertensive and atherosclerotic
cardiovascular disease to be the cause of death of the
56-year-old man, said Tricia Bentley, spokeswoman for the Harris
County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
The worker was unresponsive when found at the refinery on
Thursday morning. He was taken to a Houston-area hospital where
he was declared dead.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)