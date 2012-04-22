HOUSTON, April 22 Lyondell Basell's
280,390 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery restarted a coking
unit on Saturday following a power failure, according to a
notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.
The coker was out of production for about an hour and a half
on Saturday night following the power outage, according to the
notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Only the coker was hit by a power failure, the notice said.
A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material in
a barrel of oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute,
from residual crude.