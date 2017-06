HOUSTON Nov 27 Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 78,000 barrel per day (bpd) Canton, Ohio, refinery released chemicals into the air on Saturday, according to a notice filed with state and federal pollution regulators.

The notice was filed by a caller to the U.S. National Response Center. The nature of the release was not described in the notice. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)