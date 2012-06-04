CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks gain; data supports
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by gains for banks after employment and industrial data pointed to solid domestic economic growth.
NEW YORK, June 4 Marathon Petroleum Corp restarted a crude distillation unit at its 212,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky last week after it shut the unit to repair a failed pump, according to a filing with state regulators. The number 3 unit was shut down after the pump failure resulted in emissions. The spare pump was out of service for maintenance, the filing said. Marathon had reported planned work on a sulfur recovery unit at the refinery in early May and expected to bring the unit back online at the end of May. The company declined to comment on its refinery operations.
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, June 9 Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbours, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.