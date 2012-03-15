March 15 Marathon Petroleum Corp on Thursday reported a pipe leak during pressure testing of the system at its 76,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The pressure testing of the system was discontinued, the leak was stopped and the contents of the pipe were drained, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The filing identified Dock 16 as one of the sources.

