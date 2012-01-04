BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust announces pricing of common stock offering
* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc announces pricing of common stock offering
* Commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to U.S. $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of a series of notes