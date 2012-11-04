NEW YORK Nov 4 Delta Air Lines 185,000 barrel per day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania has all units up and running with full rates expected in a few days, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Sunday.

"It takes a couple of days to optimize the units. But it is running smoothly," the source told Reuters.

Production of jet fuel is now 30,000 barrels per day, ramping up to its goal of 52,000 bpd.