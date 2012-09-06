By Janet McGurty
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Monroe Energy LLC, a unit of
Delta Air Lines, is in the process of restarting the 185,000
barrel-per-day refinery it bought last spring, with full jet
fuel capacity by month's end, a spokesman for the nation's
second largest air carrier said on Wednesday.
"Monroe Energy is in the process of restart right now, and is
on track to begin producing jet fuel at full capacity by the end
of the month," said spokesman Trebor Banstetter.
Delta bought the refinery as a way to manage its fuel costs,
spending about $100 million to increase jet fuel production to
52,000 bpd, or about 32 percent of output, while reducing
production of gasoline.
Under a three-year agreement, BP will supply the crude oil
to be refined at the facility. Monroe Energy will exchange
gasoline and other refined products from Trainer for jet fuel
from Phillips 66 and BP elsewhere in the country through
multi-year agreements.