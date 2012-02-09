HOUSTON Feb 8 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000
barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery returned a
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, an
alkylation unit and a hydrocracking unit to production on
Wednesday following a Tuesday power outage, sources familiar
with refinery operations said.
The units were ramping up to full production rates on
Wednesday night, the sources said. A brief power outage on
Tuesday morning knocked the units out of production, according
to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.
Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture between Saudi
Refining and Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell
Plc.
Motiva representatives have declined to discuss operations
at the refinery.
Motiva is one of three refineries in the Port
Arthur area affected by electrical power interruptions since
Sunday when Total Petrochemicals USA 232,000 bpd Port
Arthur refinery was hit by a power loss that affected its flare
gas recovery system.
A Total representative declined to discuss operations at the
refinery on Monday.
On Tuesday night, Valero Energy Corp's 292,000 bpd
Port Arthur refinery was hit by a temporary power outage that
triggered flaring from an FCC and other units.
A Valero spokesman said on Wednesday that the power
interruption didn't have a material impact on production.
A spokesman for Entergy Texas, which is the
electrical power provider in Port Arthur, said there were no
problems with production and transmission in Port Arthur.
In the case of the Motiva refinery, the power problem
appeared to be with the refinery's internal power system, said
Entergy spokesman David Caplan.