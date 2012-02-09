HOUSTON Feb 8 Motiva Enterprises'
285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic
cracking unit, an alkylation unit and a hydrocracking unit to
production on Wednesday following a Tuesday power outage, said
sources familiar with refinery operations.
The units were ramping up to full production rates on
Wednesday night, the sources said. A brief power outage on
Tuesday morning knocked the units out of production, according
to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.
Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture between Saudi Refining and
Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc.