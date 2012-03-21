HOUSTON, March 21 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restarting a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Wednesday after it was knocked offline on Tuesday by a power outage, according to sources familiar with refinery operations. In a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Motiva identified said FCC No. 3, along with a cat feed hydrotreater and hydrocracker were affected by the outage caused by heavy thunderstorms that moved across southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Motiva is a joint U.S. refining venture between Saudi Refining and Royal Shell Plc