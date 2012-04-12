HOUSTON, April 12 Motiva Enterprises LLC's plans to begin starting a new 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit that will more than double refining capacity at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery in late April, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The start-up will coincide with the shutdown of a coking unit for a five-week overhaul at the refinery on the Texas-Louisiana border, which has a current crude oil throughput of 285,000 bpd, the sources said.

After the new crude unit completes its initial start-up, expected by mid to late May, the refinery plans to shut a 180,000 bpd vacuum crude distillation unit for an overhaul, expected to last at least four weeks, the sources said.