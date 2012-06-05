HOUSTON, June 5 A newly commissioned 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery remained out of production on Tuesday for repairs to a leaking valve, according to sources familiar with operations at the refinery.

The unit was expected to return to production as early as Wednesday morning once the repairs are completed, the sources said.

A Motiva spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.