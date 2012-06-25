China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
HOUSTON, June 25 Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restoring production on its new 75,000 bpd hydrocracking unit (HCU) on Monday following a malfunction on Saturday, according to sources familiar with refineries.
The unit was taken out of production on Saturday after a series of problems required workers to depressure and stabilize the unit, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.
Motiva is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco. An HCU produces gasoline and diesel.
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.