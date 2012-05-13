HOUSTON May 13 A lube oil hydrocracking unit
was shut on Saturday at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000
barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, after a fire, according
to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.
No injuries were reported due to the fire, a Motiva
spokeswoman said in a statement. The company declined to
identify the unit involved.
The fire broke out in a heater check valve, according to the
notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Motiva is a joint-venture between Saudi Refining, a unit of
Saudi Aramco and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
A lube oil hydrocracking unit uses hydrogen to produce
lubricant oils.