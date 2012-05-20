Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
HOUSTON May 20 Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reported a malfunction on Saturday and Sunday in a hydrocracking unit that increased sulfur dioxide emissions beyond the level authorized by its operating permit, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.
The refinery reduced the amount of sulfur dioxide being released, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Motiva is a joint-venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco subsidiary Saudi Refining.
NEW YORK, June 8 Oil prices rebounded slightly on Thursday from Wednesday's deep sell-off, in part because of a slowdown in U.S. production, after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude caused the market to fall to one-month lows.