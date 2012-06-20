* No final decision on how long crude unit will be
idle-sources
* Motiva says no timeline for CDU's return
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, June 19 Motiva faces deepening woes at
its Texas refinery with sources saying on Tuesday that a new
crude unit at the heart of its $10 billion expansion project may
be shut for up to a year because of extensive corrosion, more
than twice as long as initially expected.
Estimates for the restart of the Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU), which was idled just
nine days after it was officially commissioned, have escalated
from two months to five months to a full year since it was
shuttered by a fire on June 9.
While fire damage was negligible, extensive corrosion has
been found in vessels and piping of the CDU, said sources
familiar with the refinery. Corrosion can lead to the
catastrophic failures of refinery units to contain hydrocarbon
liquid and vapor under high pressure and heat.
For Motiva, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and Saudi Aramco, the 325,000 barrel-per-day
unit is the centerpiece of 5-year expansion that made the
refinery the nation's largest at 600,000 bpd. The crude unit
began refining crude oil in late April and stopped production
after a leak developed in early June.
The sources said Motiva has yet to make a final
determination of the cause of the corrosion in the 325,000 bpd
crude distillation unit and the scope of work needed to repair
it. Motiva has declined to say if corrosion has been found in
the unit.
"At this point, we don't know how long the crude unit will
be down," said Motiva spokeswoman Emily Oberton. "An
investigation is continuing to determine the cause of the
issue."
The outage has not caused a shutdown of the entire refinery
and another 285,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), which
performs the initial refining of crude oil coming into the
refinery and provides feedstock for all other production,
continues to operate.
COSTLY PROBLEM
The problems have been costly for the Motiva partners. Based
on margins for running international benchmark Brent crude
through a Gulf Coast refinery, the plant would have lost about
$1.54 million per day, based on Reuters calculations. Losses
could be even higher as the Motiva plant was designed to run
cheaper, heavier sour crude, including oil from Saudi Arabia.
Heavy, sour crude is more corrosive due to a higher sulfur
content and refinery units designed to run those crude grades
are supposed to withstand the corrosion for years.
While it is not unusual for new refinery units to experience
operational teething pains when they first begin operating, a
shutdown lasting months would be a major embarrassment for
Motiva and its owners after the landmark $10 billion upgrade.
The outage may also complicate Saudi Arabia's drive to push
more crude into the U.S. market, as the Port Arthur plant was
one of the biggest new outlets for increased production.
Oberton said some of the Saudi crude was being utilized at
the refinery in the units that were still online, but declined
to say which of the other new units run crude. In addition to
the crude unit, a new delayed coking unit, which processes
residual crude oil, was built.
"Other units are operating, including some of the expansion
units," she said.
"We're working to optimize production without the crude
unit," said Oberton, without giving details on how many barrels
the refinery was currently processing.
Other units built in the expansion were designed to receive
intermediate feedstocks from the new crude unit.
Saudi Arabia pushed oil production to the highest level in
decades in May, in part to build up storage levels at the Motiva
plant as well as to cushion the impact of Western sanctions
against Iran's nuclear program, which have threatened Tehran's
exports.
U.S. imports from Saudi Arabia jumped to 1.45 million
barrels during the first five months of 2012, according to
Reuters calculations based on monthly and weekly data from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration, the highest level for
that period since 2008.