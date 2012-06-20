HOUSTON, June 20 Motiva Enterprises
600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was
shutting a catalytic reformer and a catalytic feed hydrotreater
on Wednesday because of a lack of feedstock due to the shutdown
of the 325,000 bpd crude distillation unit, said sources
familiar with refinery operations.
Motiva built a reformer, which creates gasoline additives,
during the 5-year, $10-billion project in which the shut CDU was
built. The reformer being shut was not built during the
expansion project, the sources said.
However, the hydrotreater being taken out of production was
built during the expansion, which was completed in late 2011 and
brought into production in the first half of 2012. The
hydrotreater removes sulfur from feedstock going to the
refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit.
A Motiva representative was not immediately available to
discuss refinery operations.
The new crude distillation unit, which began production in
April and was shut following a June 9 fire, may be idle for up
to a year to repair extensive corrosion found in the unit after
the blaze was extinguished.
Motiva's Port Arthur refinery is not shutting the refinery's
FCC, but will emphasize production of diesel, which is yielding
higher returns for U.S. refiners as an export, the sources said.