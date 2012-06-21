HOUSTON, June 21 Motiva Enterprises LLC
is preparing to keep its new crude oil unit shut for
"several months" as it investigates major corrosion problems
that have crippled the country's biggest refinery weeks after a
massive expansion.
In the first public acknowledgment of a potentially
long-term outage at the Port Arthur, Texas, plant, Motiva
co-owner Royal Dutch Shell Plc confirmed the
325,000-barrel-per- day (bpd) unit was shut due to "corrosion
problems," as originally reported earlier this week by Reuters.
"The outage of the new crude unit may continue for several
months, while the causes of the issue are established and
rectified," Shell said in a statement late Wednesday.
Sources said earlier this week the outage, initially
estimated at two to five months, could now extend to a year.
Shell, which runs the Motiva joint venture with state oil
firm Saudi Aramco, said all secondary units built as part of the
five-year, $10 billion project were fully operational, although
some were running at reduced throughput.
Separately, sources familiar with operations said one of the
new units -- a catalytic feed hydrotreater that removes sulfur
from feedstock going to the refinery's gasoline-producing
fluidic catalytic cracking unit -- was being shut down this week
because of a lack of feedstock from the idled crude unit.
The sources also said Motiva was shutting an older catalytic
reformer, which creates gasoline additives.
Motiva officials were not immediately available to comment
on details of the secondary unit operations.
In the statement, Shell said the refinery's original 275,000
bpd complex was operating "as per plan."
Motiva's Port Arthur refinery is not shutting the refinery's
FCC, but will emphasize production of diesel, which is yielding
higher returns for U.S. refiners as an export, the sources said.
The new crude distillation unit, which began production in
April and was shut following a June 9 fire, may be idle for up
to a year to repair extensive corrosion found in the unit.