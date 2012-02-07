* Gasoline-producing FCC, other units affected by power loss
HOUSTON, Feb 7 A brief power outage on
Tuesday morning affected a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic
cracker and other units at Motiva Enterprises'
285,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said
sources familiar with refinery operations.
News of the Motiva problems helped reverse a slide in the
conventional M4 Gulf Coast gasoline differential, lifting it 5
cents to finish at a 1.5-cent premium on NYMEX RBOB, according
to Gulf Coast traders.
A company spokeswoman confirmed a malfunction had occurred
at the refinery.
"The Motiva Port Arthur Refinery is experiencing an
operational situation that requires flaring at this time," said
spokeswoman Kayla Macke in statement. "There are no injuries,
nor is there any impact to the community. The appropriate
agencies have been notified."
Refineries operate their safety flare systems when
production units within a refinery cannot operate normally
either due to a malfunction or due to a planned shutdown.
Motiva posted a message similar to Macke's on an emergency
information phone line provided to neighbors of the refinery,
which is located near the Texas border with Louisiana.
The refinery was working on Tuesday to stabilize the
refinery's power supply and restore normal operations, the
sources said.
"It was a blip," one of the sources said. "They're getting
everything back to normal."
The Motiva Port Arthur refinery is a 50-50 joint venture
between Saudi Refining and Shell Oil Co, Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
U.S. unit.
The refinery is near completion of a $7 billion expansion
project that will make the Port Arthur plant the largest
refinery in the United States.