* Expansion will make Motiva Port Arthur largest U.S.
refinery
* Coker to be shut for work later this month -sources
* Vacuum unit to be shut in May for overhaul -sources
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, April 12 Motiva Enterprises LLC's
Port Arthur refinery is on track to become the
largest in the United States by September when its capacity
reaches planned rates of 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) with the
addition of a 325,000 bpd crude distillation unit, expected to
begin start-up by late April.
The start-up is not expected to bring a surge in production
along the Gulf Coast as Motiva plans to carry out repairs on
other production units as well as take its time starting the new
unit to iron out any kinks.
The start-up will coincide with the shutdown of a 58,000 bpd
coking unit for a five-week overhaul on the Texas-Louisiana
border, which has a current crude oil throughput of 285,000 bpd,
the sources said.
After the new crude distillation unit (CDU) completes its
initial start-up, expected by mid to late May, Motiva plans to
shut a 180,000 bpd vacuum crude distillation unit for an
overhaul, expected to last at least four weeks, the sources
said.
Motiva was unavailable to comment on refinery plans.
The vacuum unit will not be taken out of production until
the new CDU is running smoothly.
"They want to make sure they have the new one running before
they shut the old one," one source said.
The start-up of the new CDU has been planned in the second
quarter of 2012 for several months, but could be moved if
problems develop with the new equipment, the sources said.
The new CDU is expected to reach full capacity in September,
according to the sources. At that time, the refinery's total
crude oil refining capacity is planned to be 600,000 bpd,
creating the largest refinery in the United States.
"They're in the transition from construction to start-up," a
source said. "They're checking everything and making sure all
the bolts are tight."
Currently, Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas,
refinery is the nation's largest.
Improvements in operating efficiency of the new crude unit
are expected to lift the refinery's maximum crude throughout
capacity to about 660,000 bpd by sometime in 2013, sources have
said.
Motiva began construction on the expansion of the Port
Arthur refinery in 2007. The project was originally budgeted at
$5 billion, but analysts have said the price tag has reached $7
billion. Motiva has declined to disclose the current cost of the
expansion.
The expansion was originally planned to begin operation in
2010, but was delayed in part by a year-long review of costs in
2009 ordered by Motiva partner Saudi Refining to examine
spending.
Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell
Plc and Saudi Refining.
The project was first announced during the 2002-2008 period
referred to by U.S. refiners as the "Golden Age," when high
global demand for motor fuel drove refining margins to historic
highs.
The downturn in demand brought about by the global recession
that began in 2008 has led analysts to question the need for the
expansion of U.S. refineries.
The decision by Sunoco Inc to halt East Coast
refining operations and ConocoPhillips to shut a
Pennsylvania refinery along with higher global demand has since
improved returns for U.S. refiners.
A CDU refines crude oil coming into a refinery and provides
feedstock for all other refinery units.
A coking unit increases the amount of refined material from
a barrel of oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute,
from residual crude.
A vacuum distillation unit increases the amount of feedstock
made from a barrel of crude oil.