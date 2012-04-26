HOUSTON, April 26 Motiva Enterprises'
600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery began
overhauling a 180,000 bpd vacuum crude distillation unit on
Thursday, according to trade and industry sources.
The overhaul had been expected to commence once Motiva
brought a new 325,000 bpd crude distillation unit into
production, sources have said. Motiva co-owner Royal Dutch Shell
Plc announced the start-up of the new crude unit on
Thursday.
A Motiva spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the
refinery.
A vacuum distillation unit increases the amount of motor
fuel feedstock produced from a barrel of crude oil.
Motiva is a joint venture of Shell and Saudi Aramco
{SDABO.UL].