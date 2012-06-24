HOUSTON, June 24 A new 75,000 barrel per day
(bpd) hydrocracker was shut by a malfunction on Saturday at
Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery, according to a notice the plant filed with state
pollution regulators.
Operators safely depressured and stabilized the hydrocracker
after a high level of hydrogen sulfide triggered a chain of
malfunctions resulting in excess pressure in the unit, according
to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality.
The hydrocracker, called HCU-2, was part of a $10 billion,
five-year expansion of the refinery that began production in
April. A hydrocracker uses hydrogen under high temperatures to
make gasoline and diesel.