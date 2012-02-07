HOUSTON Feb 7 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was hit by a brief power interruption on Tuesday morning, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

Among the units affected by the power interruption was the refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, the sources said.

The Motiva Port Arthur refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Saudi Refining and Shell Oil Co, Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. unit.