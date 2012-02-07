COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
HOUSTON Feb 7 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was hit by a brief power interruption on Tuesday morning, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
Among the units affected by the power interruption was the refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, the sources said.
The Motiva Port Arthur refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Saudi Refining and Shell Oil Co, Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. unit.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
BERLIN, June 12 The German Transport Ministry has ordered the KBA watchdog agency to examine the emissions of sports car maker Porsche, a unit of Volkswagen , a ministry spokesman said on Monday following a critical media report.