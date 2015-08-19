NEW DELHI Aug 19 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd will shut at least 46 percent of
its crude processing capacity for about a month from
mid-September for planned maintenance, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
MRPL has three crude distillation units (CDUs) at its
300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery in the southern
Karnataka state.
The state-run refiner will shut CDU-II that has a nameplate
capacity of 120,000 bpd but normally operates at more than
140,000 bpd rate.
Along with the crude unit, the refiner also plans to shut
some other secondary units, including a 1.3-million-tonne-per-
year hydrocracker, for catalyst change, they said.
A hydrocracker produces middle distillates such as diesel.
The MRPL spokeswoman did not respond to calls seeking
comments.
