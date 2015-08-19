NEW DELHI Aug 19 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd will shut at least 46 percent of its crude processing capacity for about a month from mid-September for planned maintenance, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

MRPL has three crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery in the southern Karnataka state.

The state-run refiner will shut CDU-II that has a nameplate capacity of 120,000 bpd but normally operates at more than 140,000 bpd rate.

Along with the crude unit, the refiner also plans to shut some other secondary units, including a 1.3-million-tonne-per- year hydrocracker, for catalyst change, they said.

A hydrocracker produces middle distillates such as diesel.

The MRPL spokeswoman did not respond to calls seeking comments. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)