NEW DELHI Feb 16 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd plans to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and a fluidised catalytic cracker for about 25 days in April-May, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
"It is a routine maintenance plan," said the source, who did not wish to be identified. He said the dates for the shutdown are yet to be finalised.
MRPL's fluidised catalytic cracker has a design capacity of 2.2 million tonnes a year.
MRPL, which operates a 300,000 bpd refinery in southern India, on Wednesday resumed operations at its about 100,000 bpd crude unit, the person added.
"The crude unit was shut for about two-three days due to a technical glitch," he said.
MRPL was not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Richard Pullin)
