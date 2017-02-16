NEW DELHI Feb 16 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd plans to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and a fluidised catalytic cracker for about 25 days in April-May, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

"It is a routine maintenance plan," said the source, who did not wish to be identified. He said the dates for the shutdown are yet to be finalised.

MRPL's fluidised catalytic cracker has a design capacity of 2.2 million tonnes a year.

MRPL, which operates a 300,000 bpd refinery in southern India, on Wednesday resumed operations at its about 100,000 bpd crude unit, the person added.

"The crude unit was shut for about two-three days due to a technical glitch," he said.

MRPL was not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Richard Pullin)