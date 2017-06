TOKYO Jan 31 Japan-based refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazilian state-run Petrobras , said on Tuesday it plans to shut its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery from April 2 to 28.

The refinery is based in the southern Japanese island of Okinawa. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)