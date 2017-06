Feb 6 PBF Energy reported sulfur dioxide emissions due to a compressor going offline at its 182,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The release has been stopped and lasted for about 10 minutes, the filing added.

PBF purchased the refinery, which processes heavy crude oil, in 2010 from Valero Energy Corp